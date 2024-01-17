Missin Curfew discuss potential $10M+ contract extension for Panthers F Sam Reinhart, All-Star Game jerseys

The Florida Panthers surprised everyone with their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. This season, the Panthers will have a tough time flying under the radar if they keep this up. Prior to back-to-back losses, the Panthers were on a nine-game winning streak, vaulting them toward the top of the Atlantic Division. While Florida’s outlook for the rest of the season looks bright, the future remains a bit unclear. One of the big questions is forward Sam Reinhart’s pending free agency and whether the team can bring him back.

O’Brien and Upshall discuss Reinhart’s next contract and whether or not it’ll be for over $10 million. Reinhart signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with Florida back in 2021. You’d bet the Panthers wished they’d signed Reinhart for more years at the time. Entering play Wednesday, Reinhart is right above a point-per-game player in his time in Florida with 204 points in 203 games. He leads the NHL in power-play goals with 16 and is shooting an otherworldly 27.8 percent this season.

All of this should line up well for Reinhart to get a good payday this offseason. But will it be from the Panthers? That will be tough to fit under the cap with Sergei Bobrovsky, Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov all making over $9.5 million per season. Florida also needs to sign defensemen Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour to new contracts after this season. Reinhart could hit free agency and get a big payday from a team needing to add to its top-6 forward group.

This episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network, also has hosts Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall recapping the NFL’s Wild Card round and preview Alex Killorn’s return to Tampa Bay.

