Missin Curfew discusses Kevin Shattenkirk’s 900-game mark, slow start for the Sharks

Kevin Shattenkirk was drafted in the 2007 NHL Draft and became a member of the Colorado Avalanche. Since then, he has also played for the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks before signing with the Boston Bruins for this year. The defenseman recently played in his 900th career game.

Shattenkirk now ranks 504th all-time for most games played, sitting only 877 games behind career leader Patrick Marleau. Shattenkirk’s accomplishment shouldn’t be diminished, though, and it, as well as the start to the Boston Bruins’ season, is talked about on the latest Missin Curfew episode presented by DraftKings Network.

Hosts Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall kick off the episode, taking a detour through the NFL. They give their future Super Bowl predictions as of Week 10.

Turning their attention to the NHL, the podcast goes over the good and bad of the season’s first few weeks. The good is highlighted by Shattenkirk hitting the 900 career games played mark and the impressive play of Jack Eichel and Sam Gagner.

The bad is the San Jose Sharks. Not only is the team out to a 1-10-1 record, they have allowed 10 goals in two of their last three games. Not a combined 10 goals, 10 goals in each game to the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins, and they were on home ice.

