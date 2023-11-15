O’Brien and Upshall break down Jay Woodcroft getting the boot by Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers began the season with a 2-9-1 record, and the front office decided something needed to be done to spark some life into the team. Head coach Jay Woodcroft was fired and Kris Knoblauch was promoted to interim head coach. Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey will also join the bench as an assistant the rest of the season.

Shane Upshall joins Scottie O’Brien for another episode of Missin Curfew presented by DraftKings Network. The dup focuses on this move by Edmonton and the ripple effects it could have. On the positive. the Oilers have already doubled their win total as they won their first game with Knoblauch in charge. The negative could be that if they don’t muster together some playoff appearances soon, star center Connor McDavid could be headed elsewhere after his contract ends following the 2025-2026 season.

Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has now played in 400 career games. The 29-year-old is far from achieving any sort of record, but the duo makes sure to give him his props for reaching this milestone.

Toward the end of the episode, OB puts forth a hot take. He breaks down the Seattle Kraken’s roster and their 5-8-3 record. O’Brien doesn’t like how the roster is constructed in its third season, despite the franchise finishing eighth in the Pacific Division and fourth last year while nearly doubling their win total.

