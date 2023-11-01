O’Brien and Upshall recap the 2023 Heritage Classic on latest episode of Missin Curfew

The 2023 Heritage Classic was held on Sunday, October 29. This annual event sees a stadium typically used for football transformed into an outdoor hockey rink. The game this year featured the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames playing at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

You can find new episodes of Missin Curfew on DraftKings Network! The hockey podcast featuring Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall is back with its second episode since joining the Network.

This week’s episode features the hockey legends giving a recap of this year’s Heritage Classic. They also look at the NHL standings as we enter the second month of the regular season. The podcast has a new home with DraftKings, so bettors can take advantage of another round of their favorite bets and specials.

The episode ends with another round of “Get this guy a beer!”, hits/suspensions from around the league and another milk carton segment.

