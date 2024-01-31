Golic & Smetty recap NFL Championship round, talk Notre Dame women’s basketball

While the Super Bowl is the biggest game of the NFL season, it also brings with it the biggest watch parties. Hosting a Super Bowl party is no easy feat, and Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana break down the pros and cons of big football parties. Smetana played host during the Championship Round, recaps her food spread and gives tips to those hosting Super Bowl parties.

Most of the episode revolves around the results of the NFL conference championships. The tandem begins with the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They talk about questionable playcalling and dominant defenses from both teams. Smetana focuses on Lamar Jackson’s performance and throws some shade at the refs. Golic and Smetty then move on to the game between the 49ers and Lions and focus on the aspects of the game that led to Detroit’s season-ending. San Francisco is favored in the Super Bowl over Kansas City, but Golic discusses football analytics and talks about the 49ers being the actual underdog.

After they wrap up the NFL conversation, the topic of discussion moves to Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team. They are joined by Maddy Westbeld, who plays for the Fighting Irish. The trio discuss Notre Dame’s recent upset over UConn. They then cover their idea of a perfect cup of coffee, the best long-standing rivalries, and how women’s sports are growing.

