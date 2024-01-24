Charles McDonald joins Golic & Smetty to discuss Lamar Jackson, Super Bowl matchups

Lamar Jackson has won a divisional round playoff game and the Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The expectation is that Jackson is on the way to his second MVP trophy, but Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald joins Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana to discuss whether a Lombardi Trophy is in Jackson’s near future.

McDonald provides a first-hand account of what it was like witnessing the Ravens beating the Houston Texans in the Divisional round. McDonald discusses how good Jackson looked and how Baltimore’s half-time adjustments played such a big role in the victory. The trio discusses the legacy of matchups between Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes as the top three quarterbacks in the league.

The conversation moves to a coaching change roundup. They talk about the intriguing rumors and links for Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh, especially with the Atlanta Falcons. The episode ends with the group making predictions for the NFC and AFC Championship games and they discuss the collision between a fan rushing the court and Caitlin Clark.

Show Breakdown

