Golic & Smetty break down college football, NFL head coaching carousels

It’s been a wild offseason already for college football as Nick Saban retired as the head coach of Alabama. The NFL is in the playoffs, but the end of the regular season brought shockwaves as the New England Patriots and long-time head coach Bill Belichick amicably parted ways.

Mike Golic Sr. and Jess Smetana are back with another episode of Golic & Smetty, presented by DraftKings Network. The episode begins with Golic recapping his calling the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL conversation shifts to the open coaching jobs around the league. Belichick is the hottest coach on the market, and the duo discuss the surprise that one of the top teams he is linked to is the Atlanta Falcons.

The pair transitions to the college carousel as, despite winning the most recent national championship, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is interviewing for open head coaching positions in the NFL, including with the Los Angeles Chargers and Falcons. Golic and Smetana look at the Michigan job and discuss who could be on the move and taking that job for the Wolverines, as other coaching vacancies around the league have already been filled.

The episode wraps with the tandem summarizing the coaching hirings, firings, and re-visiting of the upcoming 12-team playoff.

