Golic & Smetty discuss Notre Dame’s heartbreaking loss to Ohio State

After starting the season with four consecutive victories, Notre Dame was on the verge of upsetting Ohio State, until disaster struck and the Fighting Irish lost on a last-second touchdown run by Chip Trayanum.

It’s not a nail in the coffin for Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances, or is it?

Golic & Smetty discuss the devastating loss in today’s episode.

Show Breakdown

On today’s Golic & Smetty, the two Notre Dame grads commiserate over the Fighting Irish’s heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame, and then Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey joins the show.

Video

Be sure to check out every episode of Golic & Smetty on the DraftKings YouTube page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike on Twitter @golic and Jessica @jessica_smetana.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.