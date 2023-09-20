Golic & Smetty discuss absolute flop of Week 2’s MNF schedule, preview OSU/Notre Dame

The NFL primetime schedule is off to an interesting start. Thursday Night Football is no longer associated with being a snore fest, but Week 2’s Monday Night Football made it clear there were still some bad primetime games to be played.

The New Orleans Saints taking on the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Cleveland Browns were some brutal football games. Mike Golic Jr. and Jess Smetana begin the latest episode of Golic & Smetty discussing the question, “Is any football good football?” Last Monday would suggest that the answer is a big no.

The duo discusses the under-performing Steelers and Saints offense, with Golic making sure to point out the Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumni involved in the scoring. This leads to Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel joining the podcast to discuss Coach Prime at Colorado and what he means to the sport.

The episode ends with Golic leading a preview of his Fighting Irish taking on Ohio State this coming weekend in a game that can determine their CFP fate early. They also discuss the latest Formula One race and are excited that it wasn’t another Max Verstappen victory.

