Golic & Smetty discuss Sam Hartman’s Notre Dame debut, potential ACC expansion

Mike Golic Sr. safely made it to Dublin, Ireland, for the Notre Dame vs. Navy game in Week 0 of the college football season. Unfortunately, getting over there wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, but he brings all the details to the latest episode of Golic & Smetty presented by DraftKings Network.

Golic is joined by his co-host Jess Smetana, as both are now back stateside after attending the game. The duo talks about Notre Dame’s blowout win over Navy, focusing on the debut of new quarterback Sam Hartman.

From there, they discuss the latest ACC conference realignment rumors surrounding Cal, Stanford and SMU. They talk about what this means for the conference and players potentially unionizing, revenue shares, and Jim Harbaugh.

Golic brings up NFL cut day as teams had to drop from their 90-man preseason roster down to 53 for the regular season. They stay in the NFL and tackle Matthew Stafford not feeling like he can connect with the youngins on the roster anymore.

The episode wraps as they discuss Simone Biles, Coco Gauff and the Luis Rubiales situation.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO