Golic & Smetty discuss Spain winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 80 for Brady

Imagine getting to go to your dream sporting event. It’s finally time to embark on your trip, but then it is just delay after delay and headache after headache.

That is Mike Golic Sr.’s current situation as he desperately is trying to get to Dublin, Ireland, for Notre Dame’s season-opening game against Navy. With no Golic in two, Jessica Smetana welcomes Charlotte Wilder (Oddball Podcast) and Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) to the latest episode of the Golic & Smetty podcast presented by DraftKings Network.

Smetana and Wilder open the pod by discussing Spain winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The duo’s segment turns interesting as Wilder reveals that she cried during 80 for Brady.

McDonald is up next and he and Smetana kick off talking about the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason streak ending. They then talk about the best and worst rookie quarterbacks and stay in the NFL to talk about the ever-confusing handling of RB Jonathan Taylor by the Indianapolis Colts.

