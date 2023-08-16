Golic and Smetty preview Notre Dame taking on Navy in Ireland to open the CFB season

If you are dealing with the sweltering heat, knowing college football is around the corner may bring some solace.

The infamous “Week 0” of the college football season begins on Saturday, August 26 as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland. Mike Golic Sr. and Jess Smetana preview the matchup, how the Irish project this season with quarterback Sam Hartman and debate the team’s apparel company.

Two guests join Golic and Smetty in this jam-packed episode. The Athletic’s Pete Sampson joins to discuss the Notre Dame/Navy game and Notre Dame’s season outlook with no Tommy Rees.

Golic and Smetty are then joined by Rosie White who is covering the 2023 Women’s World Cup for Sky Sports. She breaks down how the World Cup is going in New Zealand and talks about the future expectations for Team USA.

