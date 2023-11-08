Golic & Smetty break down the Michigan scandal and predict the 2023 CFP

What a week it has been in college football. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney blew up at a fan calling in on the radio and then responded by holding strong for a win at home over Notre Dame. Michigan is in the news again as their scouting scandal seemingly grows by the week.

Mike Golic Sr. is joined by Jess Smetana for another episode of Golic & Smetty presented by DraftKings Network. The duo begins this week’s episode talking about Dabo Swinney and Clemson. Swinney got into it with a radio caller last week, but it led to an important win as they try to salvage their season. It unfortunately came at the expense of the pair’s beloved Fighting Irish.

Most teams have three games left, being their last chance to make a push for the college football playoff. There is still plenty of time for chaos, and Golic and Smetana take their best shot at guessing who will be heading to the CFP this year.

The episode culminates with the duo lamenting another Notre Dame loss, this time a 29-point loss for the women’s basketball team to South Carolina to begin the season. The tandem talk about the NFL contenders and a connection between golf and F1 racing.

