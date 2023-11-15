Golic & Smetty break down Jimbo Fisher’s $76 million firing, latest on Jim Harbaugh

If you’ve seen the movie Moneyball, you will remember a scene where Billy Beane humbles David Justice by letting him know that his former team is paying half his salary to play against him. Well, Texas A&M made the surprising decision to pay former head coach Jimbo Fisher $76 million to not coach for them anymore.

Mike Golic Sr. is joined by Jessica Smetana on the latest episode of Golic and Smetty to talk about what this means for the Aggies. They speculate on possible successors and who could be throwing their name in the hat for an SEC head-coaching gig.

The tandem shifts their attention to the end of the college football season. They break down the College Football Playoff outlook for Ohio State, Michigan (with or without Jim Harbaugh) and Alabama. The duo sticks with Michigan to talk about the Harbaugh scandal and what the punishment, if any, should be for the football program. They wrap this segment up by talking about their favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

This episode ends by talking about the recent Monday night football game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, who can touch the Kansas City Chiefs and the major disappointments already being reported for the upcoming F1 race in Las Vegas.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO