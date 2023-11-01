Golic & Smetty recap Dabo Swinney clapping back at fans, Michigan situation

We are only two years into the NIL era of college football, yet it feels like the sport is forever changed. While it seemed simple that college student-athletes should be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness, the resulting rules are murky and confusing.

Kristi Dosh joins the latest episode of Golic & Smetty to catch everyone up on the NIL landscape in 2023. Mike Golic Sr. and Jess Smetana learn about the gender differences hurdles for international athletes and Josh’s best guess at what the future of the NIL could look like.

Golic and Smetty begin this week’s episode talking about Notre Dame games and their struggles linking up to tailgate. They stay in the collegiate landscape to talk about Notre Dame’s victory over Pitt, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, and Dabo Swinney clapping back at a fan on the radio.

This week’s episode ends with a discussion over the NFL trade deadline, the Raiders and the upcoming matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

