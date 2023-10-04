Golic & Smetty discuss Notre Dame beating Duke and the best/worst of the NFL this season

Unless you haven’t been around social media or TV for the past few weeks, you have seen that the NFL world is being taken over by Taylor Swift and the Swifties (her fanbase). She is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and bringing a whole new set of fans to the NFL.

Some are already tired of the NFL catering itself to the new fans and viewers. Others, think that it is never a bad thing when the game. Mike Golic Sr. and Jess Smetana break down this issue on the latest episode of Golic & Smetty presented by DraftKings Network.

After the duo catches everyone up on all things Kelce-Swift, they take a bigger look at the first month of the 2023 NFL season. They talk the good and the bad, and focus in on the state of the union for the New York Jets, New York Giants and the Chicago Bears.

Both being fans, Golic & Smetty also discuss last week’s Notre Dame victory over Duke. They credit the Blue Devils for their season, but then focus on the Fighting Irish’s upcoming schedule against four ranked teams. The tandem ends this episode breaking down the WNBA Finals between the NY Liberty (the best team in New York) and the Las Vegas Aces.

