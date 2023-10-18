Jess Smetana and Harry Lyles Jr. recap Oregon vs. Washington, MLB playoffs

The Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks matched up in Week 7 of the college football season in arguably the biggest game of the season to date. The game came down to the wire and showed how much talent is in the Pac-12, at least before it empties heading into next season.

Jessica Smetana is riding solo again on this week’s episode of Golic & Smetty as Mike Golic Sr. remains out. Smetana is joined by Harry Lyles Jr., and she gets to ask another person about their takes on fair food.

Lyles gives his opinion on what’s troubled the Atlanta Braves in the MLB postseason the last two seasons and where they go from here. He then predicts the World Series matchup and provides his choice for a winner.

The duo discuss the best place to catch a college football game, and there is no surprise that Notre Dame gets thrown into the mix. They pivot to recapping last weekend’s Oregon-Washington matchup and then look at what the rest of the season looks like for the teams and their quest for a spot in the college football playoff.

