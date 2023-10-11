Golic & Smetty preview Notre Dame/USC and recap the Red River Showdown

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish likely no longer has a shot at the College Football Playoff. They have lost to Ohio State, Louisville and have to take on USC in their next game this coming weekend.

Mike Golic Sr. joins the show late as a guest this week after calling Monday Night Football. This left Jessica Smetana to serve as the main host on the latest episode of Golic & Smetty, presented by DraftKings Network.

Smetana is joined at various times by Lucy Rohden of the Dan LeBatard Show, NBC Sports Notre Dame Football Sideline Reporter Zora Stephenson and then a brief appearance by Golic Sr. Smetana and Rohden kick off the episode talking about the Red River Showdown and what to make of Oklahoma and Texas. They also take time to give a synopsis of State Fair food options.

Smetana and Stephenson preview the USC vs. Notre Dame game. Coming off a loss to Louisville, the duo expresses optimism against the visiting Trojans. They also talk about the Damian Lillard trade as well as the WNBA Finals. Golic hops on at the end to give his two cents on the remainder of the Fighting Irish’s season.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO