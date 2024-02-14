Best bets to finish Top 20 at the Genesis Invitational from Riviera in Los Angeles.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational tees off from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday, February 15. The Genesis is a designated event, which means that there is a limited field competing for an increased purse. However, unlike other designated events, the Genesis Invitational features a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Here, we take a look at our favorites to finish in the top 20. There are 71 players competing this week — including tournament host Tiger Woods — and we pick four to land at 20th or higher after play wraps up on Sunday.

You can also check out our picks to win it all at Riviera this weekend here. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Cantlay -150

Cantlay has finished in the top 20 at the Genesis in five of the last six years, including a solo third place finish in 2023. He grabbed a T11 at the shortened Pebble Pro-Am and did not compete in the Phoenix Open. Cantlay has been consistently competitive in the PGA’s elevated events, and ranks 10th in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months.

Max Homa -140

Riviera is Homa’s course. His finishes at the Genesis in the last four years are as follows: T5, 1st, T10, 2nd. Homa is essentially a lock to crack the top 20 this week. He had two top 20 finishes in January to kick off 2024, though he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open last week. Homa ranks eighth in total strokes gained over the last six months.

Beau Hossler +210

Hossler’s history at Riviera has had its ups and downs. He missed the cut last year, but had a T15 finish in 2019. Hossler has two top 20 finishes in four appearances so far this year and has finished top 20 in five of his last seven tournaments.

Emiliano Grillo +240

Grillo’s best finish at a Genesis was a T21 in 2022. However, Grillo had quite the 2023 season, and has made the cut at every event he has appeared in thus far in 2024. He grabbed a T7 at the Sony Open, a T20 at the American Express, and a T22 at the WM Phoenix Open.