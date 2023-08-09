GoJo discusses his third Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, the future of college football

If there’s one thing that sports fans can appreciate, it’s a spectacle. Whether you are a fan or not, the three-plus hour shows by Taylor Swift as part of her Eras Tour fit the bill.

Mike Golic Jr. is recovering from his third Eras Tour concert and is joined by his dad, Mike Golic Sr. and Charlotte Wilder. The trio talks about what it’s like attending a Swift show and what could compare to it in sports.

The Washington Commanders are back in the news as head coach Ron Rivera seemingly called out his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the media. Golic Sr. weighs in, with Wilder asking what this could mean as Bieniemy was felt to be using Washington to prove he was ready for a head coaching gig.

The show wraps with a college football discussion over the future of the college football playoff. This time it is from the lens of the rapid conference realignment that has happened in the last few months and may not be done.

