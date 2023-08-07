GoJo break down who’s to blame for USWNT's early exit from 2023 Women’s World Cup

The United States women’s national team’s road to a third straight World Cup championship came to a disappointing and bitter end in a loss in penalty kicks to Sweden.

Despite being the more talented team, the USWNT struggled throughout the tournament to score goals and finish. With an upset like this, it’s only fair to ask: who’s to blame? Was it Megan Rapinoe or Alex Morgan’s disappointing tournaments? The coaching? The youth of Trinity Rodman, among others?

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. analyze what they think went wrong for the soccer squad and who is ultimately to blame on today’s episode of GoJo.

