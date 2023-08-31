Darius Rucker joins GoJo and Golic to talk college football, Dolphins

Music superstar Darius Rucker joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Thursday’s edition of GoJo and Golic to discuss college football, College GameDay, the Dolphins and more.

Right off the bat, Darius is still in his feelings from having to sit and watch his beloved Gamecocks fall to the Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl ... while sitting next to the Golics.

“Man, when we were beating you guys for three quarters it was so awesome, and then you guys started to win and y’all were jerks,” Darius said laughing, with Mike Sr. noting that Darius TOTALLY wasn’t being a jerk at all when his team was winning.

Darius will have even more ties to college football this season as one of the new voices of the “Comin’ To Your City” College GameDay theme in addition to singing the National Anthem this weekend at the South Carolina-UNC game.

Darius noted that he’s been saying for years that he needs to write a song they could use on College GameDay and then he was approached to work on “Comin’ To Your City” and it was an honor since it’s on every Saturday morning before people starting watching college football. He said it’s just really cool to be a part of it.

When asked by Mike Sr. if there’s anything left on his bucket list, the country superstar said playing at halftime or doing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl are definitely on the list. He also confirmed that, yes, if his Dolphins were in the Super Bowl and he sang the National Anthem he would 100 percent be crying.

Going back to South Carolina, Darius said the team is moving on up and it feels good to have Shane Beamer there and committed to the program and wanting to be there for a long time. He said the SEC is tough and the Gamecocks know they’re not going to dominate like Alabama or Georgia perhaps, but they’d like to have at least a moment in the sun where they can do something special and he thinks Beamer will bring that to the program.

As for the Dolphins, Mike Sr. notes that there are a lot of high expectations even in a tough division. Darius likes the Dolphins' chances, as long as Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy.

Darius also talked about playing golf with new division rival Aaron Rodgers, saying he’s awesome to hang around with, can really play golf and is just a cool dude to be around.

“I’ve never been around Aaron when I didn’t have a good time,” Darius said.

Darius also has a new album coming out on October 6, entitled Carolyn’s Boy, after his late mother. He said he’s very excited as it has been about six years since he last put a record out and an artist is always excited to have people hear their new music. He said a ton of emotion went into the album as when you decide you’re going to name it something like that you really want to deliver something special. He noted that his mom died young and never got to see any of his success, so this is his way to pay tribute to her.

