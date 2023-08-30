Cris Collinsworth joins GoJo and Golic to talk Aaron Rodgers/Jets, Bengals

NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Wednesday’s edition of GoJo and Golic to discuss the upcoming NFL season.

Cris and the Golics discussed the story about Matthew Stafford having a hard time relating to some of the younger players on the Rams. Cris shared a story he found unbelievable in which a head coach told him his team has to build in “phone breaks.” The coach told Cris his team had incorporate time for players to look at their phones because if you don’t they can’t pay attention. Wild times.

The conversation turned to the Cowboys’ acquisition of Trey Lance. Mike Jr. asks if the Cowboys owed it to Dak Prescott to approach him first. Cris highlighted that Dak is owed big money next year and that the word out of Dallas is that this move has nothing to do with that contract. Cris also points out why not go after a first-round talent when all it will cost you a fourth-round pick. He’s sure that Lance is excited to go play for the Cowboys and for the team, leverage is leverage. Cris is confident that Jerry Jones didn’t wind up with the most valuable franchise in the NFL because he doesn’t know how to do business. They’re at least going to get Dak’s attention.

Mike Sr. asked about teams going for it, as he did with Bruce Arians on Tuesday. Specifically. for the Jets, what’s an acceptable result for them to consider the Aaron Rodgers trade a success?

“I think they have to win a Super Bowl,” Collinsworth said. He did note that when they were out doing the Hall of Fame game he’s never seen Aaron Rodgers so happy. He said he was in a good mood, enjoying teaching and hanging out with the young talent. And importantly not having to look over his shoulder at the quarterback that Green Bay drafted instead of providing him with more weapons to win another Super Bowl ring. And for the Jets, what did they have to lose?

“If Aaron Rodgers just sort of gets them 24, 25 points a game, I think the Jets are going to be a lot to handle,” Collinsworth said. “It’s a tough division, but there’s a reason people are talking about this team.”

Aside from the Jets, Cris likes his hometown team to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm picking the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this year. I look at Joe Burrow and his career. He's beaten Mahomes ... I just look at this team as one that's due."



- Cris @CollinsworthPFF pic.twitter.com/Us7lYqPClY — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoShow) August 30, 2023

Don’t forget that DraftKings Network’s Hurry-Up House Party begins on August 31 and the Golics will be hosting a very special episode from the road for the NFL season opener, as GoJo and Golic: Kickoff in Kansas City will be broadcast live from Arrowhead Stadium from 4-7 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Wilder Wednesdays — Charlotte on Ben Simmons’ Comeback, Jonathan Taylor vs. the Colts, Angels’ Disastrous Season Continues and Sam Howell saving Ron Rivera

GoJo, Golic, and Jessie welcome Charlotte Wilder for her first “GoJo and Golic Wilder Wednesday!” After discussing who is and who isn’t the Bill Belichick of wedding planning (08:20), the crew discusses the Colts not trading Jonathan Taylor, the RB remaining on the PUP List, and the current running back value in the NFL. (19:56) “You are not serious people.” GoJo and the gang discuss t the Los Angeles Angels season getting worse after they place 6 players on waivers. Charlotte wonders if Angels fans would prefer to lose with Shohei Ohtani on the roster or eliminate the generational talent to remove expectations. (29:40) Ben Simmons says he’s ready to “kill” next season so GoJo asks if we should believe Simmons after his recent track record. Golic says he’s over the propaganda workout videos while Charlotte sees Ben Simmons as the perfect scapegoat for Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers’ failures. (39:33) Wilder wraps this Wednesday discussing Ron Rivera regretting not starting Sam Howell sooner last season. Should football fans in Washington, DC, have red flags about Rivera’s decision-making after these comments?

VIDEO:

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.