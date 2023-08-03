GoJo discuss 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game, FSU’s potential exit from ACC

It’s here. It’s finally here.

The NFL is back with the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. The New York Jets will battle the Cleveland Browns for the unofficial start of the football season.

While starters such as Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, and Garrett Wilson, among others, aren’t expected to play, it’s still football. Plus, viewers will be able to see a (hopefully) new and improved Zach Wilson.

Listen to Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. preview the game, talk about Florida State’s shocking admission that they could leave the ACC, and Jared Carrabis joins the show to explain why the Angels screwed up by not trading Shohei Ohtani.

