GoJo talks NBA offseason and James Harden, Blind Side legal battle, and SEC football

Are you ready for the fall? GoJo says he felt a bite in the air, suggesting that fall is around the corner. While it likely won’t be here for a few more weeks or months, that doesn’t stop GoJo, his father, Mike Golic Sr., and Charlotte Wilder from discussing the fall activity of apple picking.

Once the trio turns their attention to sports, they cover a lot of ground. The NBA offseason antics of James Harden are broken down as the group tries to make sense of what he is trying to accomplish. Mike Golic Sr. minces no words when discussing the NBA’s mid-season tournament that has the older Golic scratching his head.

The trio gives their two cents on the Michael Oher situation and discusses the Tuohy’s response. They wrap by looking at the SEC and wondering if it is too early to think national championship with Brian Kelly in Year 2 down in Baton Rouge.

Show Breakdown

