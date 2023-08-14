GoJo discuss James Harden’s trade request, Trey Lance’s struggles

James Harden is a trade request master.

The star guard has orchestrated multiple trades throughout his career — including a deal to his Sixers. And, now that he’s apparently stuck in Philadelphia with the 76ers, he’s turning up the heat to get out of town.

The former NBA MVP called Sixers general manager, and former ally, Daryl Morey a “liar” after he failed to trade Harden following his trade demand.

What do GoJo hosts Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. think of the Player Mobility King’s latest move? What about San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance’s struggles in the first preseason week?

Listen, or watch, the full episode of the latest GoJo below.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO

Subscribe to GoJo on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GojoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.