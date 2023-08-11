GoJo discusses preseason NFL and how Notre Dame is trying to shape the ACC

Have you ever questioned food expiration dates? Have you opened your fridge in the morning a day after the milk has “gone bad” and wondered if you should still drink it?

So has Mike Golic Jr. and his dad, Mike Golic Sr. This episode of the GoJo Podcast begins with the tandem fighting with Brandon Newman over food expiration dates. Spoiler alert: The Golics have a food take you must hear to believe.

Once your stomach settles, continue listening for takes on the NFL preseason. The group covers the debut of Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud and then looks at the quarterback battle between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers.

Without the father-son duo working Notre Dame into the conversation, it wouldn't be a Golic-centric podcast. They discuss the Fighting Irish's influence as the ACC looks into expanding its conference.

This episode of the GoJo Podcast wraps as they talk through LeBron James’ son Bryce James transferring to Notre Dame High School and the fallout of the viral Alabama Boat Brawl.

