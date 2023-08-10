GoJo discuss Phil Mickelson’s $1B betting scandal, Aaron Rodgers on ‘Hard Knocks’

It’s no secret that PGA Tour golfer Phil Mickelson likes to dabble in sports betting, but, thanks to an upcoming book, Lefty’s wagering habits were a little more intense than anybody could have imagined.

According to a former associate of Mickelson, the golfer gambled over $1 billion on sports bets on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and even considered betting on the Ryder Cup in 2012.

That is a huge revelation for one of the most high-profile sports bettors, who also happens to be a professional athlete.

That’s one of the topics discussed on today’s episode of GoJo, featuring Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr.

