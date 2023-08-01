GoJo show discusses USWNT, Aaron Rodgers, and the Jonathan Taylor situation

The football/futbol worlds are in the headlines this week. The United States Women’s National Team were the talk of the town heading into the 2023 World Cup, but uninspiring results from the Group Stage have their tournament futures in question.

Speaking of in question, what on Earth is happening with the Indianapolis Colts and their very public dispute with star running back Jonathan Taylor? Not to be outdone, Aaron Rodgers is in the news again, but because he is defending his offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after an unprompted verbal attack from Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Mike Golic Jr. and his dad Mike Golic Sr. weigh on all of these topics and more on the latest edition of the GoJo Show presented by DraftKings Network.

The pair shift to the college football world and discuss the fate of the Pac-12 and how Notre Dame re-signing with Under Armour affects the team's outlook.

