Justin Tuck, Stugotz discuss Aaron Rodgers, Jets on GoJo show

The Dalvin Cook sweepstakes are heating up.

The former Vikings running back is reportedly set to visit the New York Jets, and could possibly sign to team up with exciting second-year star Breece Hall to beef up an already tantalizing offense that just acquired Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

The Patriots are also interested in Cook’s services, which could turn into a good old-fashioned AFC East bidding war.

Speaking of Rodgers, the enigmatic future Hall of Famer signed a restructured two-year deal with the Jets, saving the franchise over $35 million.

Those are just two topics that the Gojo show touches on in Thursday’s episode. Watch or listen to the full episode below.

