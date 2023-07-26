GoJo discusses Jaylen Brown’s extension and what it means for the future of the Celtics

The offseason in sports is often considered boring downtime until fans await the next start of the next season. This year, the NFL and NBA have gotten fans talking with some massive contract extensions.

Justin Herbert is the latest NFL quarterback to break the record for the biggest contract in NFL history, which has been broken thrice this summer. Not to be outdone, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown signed a massive extension keeping him on the Celtics for the next five seasons.

While these players are thriving, the struggle is on for running backs in the NFL as they continue to be undervalued by their teams. Charlotte Wilder joins Mike Golic Jr. to discuss this and more on the latest episode of the GoJo Podcast presented by DraftKings Network.

Show Breakdown

The duo is Live from New York and begins by talking about the difficulty of coastal elite living. Wilder then introduces her new basketball podcast, “Oddball” co-hosted by Amin Elhassan. After sifting through the headline contract extensions, the podcast episode culminates with discussions of Jordan Addison’s excuses, a Jim Harbaugh suspension and fraud with the $1B Powerball.

VIDEO

Subscribe to GoJo on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GojoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.