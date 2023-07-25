GoJo show breaks down Saquon Barkley’s 1-year contract with New York Giants

It’s all anybody can talk about these days.

No, not the start of NFL training camp. The smash box-office phenomenon Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The film broke records at the box office and received some stellar reviews from critics.

And guess what? Mike Golic and Co. are no different. They offer their take on the movie while also discussing Saquon Barkley’s new deal with the New York Giants, among other topics.

Show Breakdown

On Tuesday’s edition of the GoJo podcast, Mike Golic is joined by his dad, Mike Golic Sr., to discuss the rise of upset running backs due to paltry contract offers. They are then joined by former NFL player Marshall Newhouse to discuss the topic.

VIDEO

Subscribe to GoJo on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GojoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.