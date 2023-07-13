GoJo discuss if Giants, Saquon Barkley will strike a deal before NFL franchise tag deadline

The 2023 NFL franchise tag deadline is looming large as training camps are set to get underway later this month.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is arguably the biggest name on the list to potentially get a deal done before Monday’s deadline. Will the G-Men and the star runner be able to come to terms on a long-term deal or will he play on the one-year deal — if at all — and hit free agency next offseason?

Mike Golic Jr. and Sr. discuss that and more on Thursday’s GoJo podcast.

Show Breakdown

Gojo gets all the tea from Mike Sr., live from the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament before Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen tees off in Tahoe. Plus, StuGotz is already making headlines.

VIDEO

Subscribe to GoJo on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GojoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.