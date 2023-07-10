GoJo podcast: Did Victor Wembanyama silence the haters?

Following a downright disappointing debut and an incredibly weird — and totally American — encounter with Britney Spears at the 2023 NBA Summer League, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama proved that it was entirely too early to judge his outlook as a basketball player.

He put on a show in his second — and final — game at Summer League, dropping 27 points while showing his tantalizing potential.

Wembanyama’s roller-coaster start is just one topic that the GoJo podcast hits on in Monday’s episode.

The GoJo podcast is back with surprisingly a ton to cover after a summer weekend. Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. breakdown Wemby’s Summer League, Monday’s Home Run Derby, tennis etiquette at Wimbledon, Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern hazing scandal, and Bob Huggins’ resignation (or lack thereof).

