Is UConn a Death Star with Dan Hurley at the helm?

The UConn Huskies, the modern blue blood of men’s college basketball, became the first team to go back-to-back in 17 years, defeating Purdue, 75-60, on Monday night in Phoenix.

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. looked back at the Huskies’ second straight dominant run through March Madness on Tuesday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

As Claudia points out, UConn’s average margin of victory in this year’s tournament was over 23 points and the Huskies have won each of their last 12 tournament games dating back to last season by double-digits. And GoJo says it felt like the most obvious answer for the entire tournament and a fitting cap to the most dominant two-year run in the history of March Madness, putting the Huskies in the rarefied air of the John Wooden-era UCLA Bruins.

UConn was led to victory on Monday by tournament Most Outstanding Player Tristen Newton, who notched 20 points to go along with seven assists against the Boilermakers. But he was just one of four Huskies starters in double-digits in the title game, contrasting Purdue, which got a 37-point, 10-rebound effort out of Zach Edey but not much from anyone else in their lineup.

GoJo notes that the NCAA Tournament can be tough and chaotic, hardly ever rewarding the “best” team. He takes it a step further, describing March Madness as a fun model for determining a champion while being a poor model for finding the best team. This year, however, it succeeded on both counts.

UConn winning its second straight national title puts coach Dan Hurley in rarified air and undoubtedly raises his profile. So much so that some folks are suggesting that Kentucky should be making a call to Hurley to see if he’s interested in their suddenly open head coaching role in Lexington. Hurley himself, however, pretty much dismissed any notion of him trading in blue bloods, especially when considering what he believes his wife’s reaction would be to such a move. GoJo understands, asking why would Hurley want to leave what has become a Death Star in Storrs for a job in Lexington that may bring with it more headaches.

With the Huskies’ dominance reaching historic levels — Hurley himself noted that he thinks this team’s accomplishments surpass those of the 2006-07 Gators and the early 1990s Blue Devils — it looks like the Basketball Capital of the World will continue to be Storrs, Connecticut.

