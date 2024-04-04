Bianca Belair talks about her journey from track and field to Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania XL is this Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia and Bianca Belair is set for a big trios match with Naomi and Jade Cargill against Damage CTRL.

In advance of the “Showcase of the Immortals,” the EST of WWE joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. to talk about being on the cover of WWE 2K24, becoming a wrestler and more.

Belair is a three-time WWE women’s champion as well as the winner of the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble. Now she can add WWE 2K video game cover athlete to her list of accomplishments. She explained to GoJo and Senior what that means to her.

"You have so many great titles and accolades from your time with the WWE, but now you are one of the people on the cover for WWE 2K24. How does that feel?"



Belair was a standout track and field athlete in college, earning All-SEC and All-American honors at the University of Tennesee, and also competed in Crossfit before joining WWE. When Senior asked about her journey to the squared circle, Belair admitted that she didn’t realize wrestling was her dream until it was her reality and she reveals that we have WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry to thank in part for her career in the ring.

"I had no idea that this was my dream until it became my reality."



When asked by GoJo what has surprised her the most since joining WWE, Bianca says when she first got into wrestling it was just about hitting people and selling moves. But now, she has fallen in love with the storytelling, art and performance aspect of sports entertainment. She says it’s a lot harder than you think it is as you have to be athletic, you have to compete, you have to perform. Not to mention the grueling travel schedule. But she said despite the sacrifice, it’s rewarding at the same time. Plus, she says the WWE fanbase is so passionate, it’s like another world.

It’s been said that the best WWE characters come when the performers dial up their personalities to an 11. Belair explained to GoJo and Senior what goes into being a WWE superstar and how it differs from competing in other athletic endeavors.

