What are the biggest takeaways from arguably the biggest women’s basketball game of all-time?

It was another Wilder Wednesday on a Tuesday with Charlotte Wilder, complete with new intro music! Leading Charlotte to discuss what her walk-up music would be with Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr.

.@Golic with the hard-hitting question: If the producers of @GoJoandGolic had let @thewilderthings pick her walk-up song, what would she have chosen?



“What’s popping into my head right now is like I Want To Be Free by Queen…wouldn’t that be a great walk-up song?” pic.twitter.com/xoMDvGOlRI — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) April 2, 2024

Walk-up music aside, Charlotte and Golics discussed what was a banner night for women’s college basketball.

Iowa topped LSU in a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s Final, with Caitlin Clark going OFF for 41 points and 12 assists en route to a birth in the Final Four.

Another record achieved from Caitlin Clark after her incredible performance this evening:



(via @OptaSTATS) pic.twitter.com/Br3Gxnph4C — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 2, 2024

GoJo wonders if that wasn’t the best women’s college basketball game we’ve seen in the modern era and Charlotte can’t help but imagine it being a turning point moment that we talk about for years to come. She points out that everyone knows the history and it felt like there was even more weight to the matchup this time around.

"The rematch between Iowa and LSU felt like it had more weight to it … A lot of people in the women's basketball community were like "Welcome" …



Caitlin Clark hitting 9 threes blew my mind … I'm at a loss for words because I just loved how watching this game made me feel."… pic.twitter.com/gksWpocuzc — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) April 2, 2024

Charlotte says she was left at a loss for words and the fact that the Iowa-LSU game was followed up by a strong UConn-USC tilt just made it the greatest night of basketball.

Senior wonders if the game can sustain or even go a little higher despite the fact that Caitlin Clark will be moving on to the WNBA. Charlotte thinks she is not quite as concerned about Clark leaving, which she views more as being great for the WNBA. Charlotte doesn’t necessarily think it will be detrimental for the women’s college game. There is a great freshman class coming in next year and Charlotte points out that four years really is a long time, which allows for a consistency to take hold. She even points out that when she watches women’s college basketball there are players she feels like have been in college for a long time but really still have eligibility left. For instance Paige Bueckers is coming back, Angel Reese could come back and Flau’jae Johnson is only a sophomore. So, Charlotte thinks the game is in very good hands.

Along with the joy victory, however, comes the agony of defeat and it was clear the Tigers and their star Reese were feeling it after the loss. Johnson and Hayley Van Lith came to the defense of their teammate in the postgame press conference.

Angel Reese has the whole LSU team riding for her



( : @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/l042rnUlwl — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 2, 2024

On the one hand, as GoJo points out we’ve gotten the chance to know these players much more as part of the NIL era and we’ve seen businesspeople sprout up before our eyes. However, at the same time we’ve seen the negative side with Reese pointing out all the difficulties she’s had to fight through in the last year since LSU won the title. Senior says in his era players would have buried these feelings deep down inside, but as he notes we’ve come a long way when it comes to discussing our mental health. Meanwhile, Charlotte says hearing the difficulties Reese has faced was heartbreaking and moreover, it’s not the athlete’s fault they are more accessible, it’s up to all of us not to sink to a horrendous level that can traumatize or torment them.

“It is not the players’ fault…that they’re more accessible. It is everybody else’s job not to sink to that horrendous level that is clearly affecting them.”@TheWilderThings, @mikegolicjr & @golic spoke about Angel Reese’s admission that the last year has been very difficult. pic.twitter.com/ucqniwxGif — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) April 2, 2024

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Caitlin Clark’s Heroics Help Iowa Advance & UConn Women are Back + Keith Pompey on Joel Embiid’s Sixers Return

Hour 2: Charlotte on Iowa vs. LSU, Celtics Fans & April Fools’ Internet + Alex Mollette on his UFL Thicc Sixx

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!