Are you ready for the tradition unlike any other? Even if it is a little self-serious?

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. discuss The Masters on the tournament’s opening day.

By Andy Silva
The 88th Masters Tournament got underway on Thursday morning, albeit slightly delayed by the weather.

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. were ready to talk about the Tradition unlike any other this morning on Thursday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Earlier this week, self-proclaimed golf nerd Michael Eaves talked to GoJo and Senior about how The Masters was his favorite event in sports.

GoJo says it is an experience unlike any other, even for those of us who aren’t at Augusta. It’ a sports bucket list item — an item Senior almost got to cross off during his time at ESPN. Senior says he’s never been to Augusta, never golfed it and he’s conflicted. He would certainly love to golf it, but he admits he’s a hack like most golfers are a hack and he’d be afraid to tear up the course. Not to mention that he’s heard that things are VERY buttoned up there. No beer and cigar during a round for Senior (or anyone else).

Meanwhile, sometimes those who get to go to The Masters have tough decisions to make. However, you can join the church of GoJo and follow one simple motto: More of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to do them alone.

The whole scene is incredible, as GoJo points out. Having the tournament at the same course every single year sets it apart from the other majors, as does the incredibly pleasing aesthetics we get every single year. And, of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of GoJo and Golic if we didn’t at least briefly discuss the food. So what do you got: Egg salad sandwich or Pimento cheese sandwich?

Get ready for a fun four days of golf action, gang!

Speaking of fun, we got a Wilder Wednesday ... on a Tuesday ... on a Thursday with our buddy Charlotte Wilder of Oddball. And let’s just say she made quite an entrance. OHHHH, YESSSS!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: The Masters, A Tradition Unlike Any Other, Drake Maye Draft Slander & Pitchers’ Injured Elbows

Hour 2: Wilder Thursdays — Charlotte on Caitlin Clark vs. the WNBA, Denver’s Play-In Opponent & the Orioles’ New TikTokers

