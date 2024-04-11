Are you ready for the tradition unlike any other? Even if it is a little self-serious?

The 88th Masters Tournament got underway on Thursday morning, albeit slightly delayed by the weather.

The 88th Masters Tournament begins with ceremonial tee shots from Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Ts7glAYOhW — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. were ready to talk about the Tradition unlike any other this morning on Thursday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Earlier this week, self-proclaimed golf nerd Michael Eaves talked to GoJo and Senior about how The Masters was his favorite event in sports.

“It is my absolute favorite, and it has been, GoJo, even before I started working for ESPN. As a kid, my dad and I bonded over golf and I’ve been a golf nerd my entire life. And this is by far my favorite events, it’s my favorite week.” — @michaeleaves on #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/MT0y5BxIGl — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) April 9, 2024

GoJo says it is an experience unlike any other, even for those of us who aren’t at Augusta. It’ a sports bucket list item — an item Senior almost got to cross off during his time at ESPN. Senior says he’s never been to Augusta, never golfed it and he’s conflicted. He would certainly love to golf it, but he admits he’s a hack like most golfers are a hack and he’d be afraid to tear up the course. Not to mention that he’s heard that things are VERY buttoned up there. No beer and cigar during a round for Senior (or anyone else).

"The Masters is one of the most important, if not the most important, tournaments in golf. But it rivals only the Rose Bowl in how self-serious this event is about itself and how much the people in there like the smell of their own farts…



I love the Masters. I love the smell of… pic.twitter.com/XlSmZ4BXbk — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) April 11, 2024

Meanwhile, sometimes those who get to go to The Masters have tough decisions to make. However, you can join the church of GoJo and follow one simple motto: More of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to do them alone.

“I have stated I rank the kids every single day…& you know the ranking changes all the time. That being said I couldn’t pick one kid” @golic on going to #TheMasters



“I think most of us can accomplish more of our dreams if we just have the courage to do them alone” @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/leRcdPdB1b — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) April 11, 2024

The whole scene is incredible, as GoJo points out. Having the tournament at the same course every single year sets it apart from the other majors, as does the incredibly pleasing aesthetics we get every single year. And, of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of GoJo and Golic if we didn’t at least briefly discuss the food. So what do you got: Egg salad sandwich or Pimento cheese sandwich?

"The cheapest sandwiches on the course are the egg salad at $1.50 and the pimento cheese at $1.50 … If you had your choice, egg salad or pimento, I'd choose the egg salad." @golic



"YOU'VE NEVER HAD PIMENTO! You can't tell if you'd rather have the egg salad because you've never… pic.twitter.com/XOnOl5WxJW — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) April 11, 2024

Get ready for a fun four days of golf action, gang!

Speaking of fun, we got a Wilder Wednesday ... on a Tuesday ... on a Thursday with our buddy Charlotte Wilder of Oddball. And let’s just say she made quite an entrance. OHHHH, YESSSS!

BAH GAWD, THAT’S @TheWilderThings’ MUSIC!!!



After materializing on a Wilder Wednesday on a Tuesday on a Thursday, @golic wants to know: What would Charlotte’s finishing move be? pic.twitter.com/bWWGJHzqeP — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) April 11, 2024

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: The Masters, A Tradition Unlike Any Other, Drake Maye Draft Slander & Pitchers’ Injured Elbows

Hour 2: Wilder Thursdays — Charlotte on Caitlin Clark vs. the WNBA, Denver’s Play-In Opponent & the Orioles’ New TikTokers

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!