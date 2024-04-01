Chiney Ogwumike gets GoJo and Golic ready for Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark, UConn-USC

Monday night will be a huge night on the hardwood, as we get Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark getting reacquainted as well as JuJu Watkins and USC taking on Paige Bueckers and UConn. ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike joined her old friends Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Monday’s edition of GoJo and Golic to talk all things hoops.

After discussing how much fun Chiney is having with Elle Duncan and Andraya Carter on the desk for ESPN, the Golics want to talk about South Carolina and what the biggest threat might be to Dawn Staley’s crew. Chiney’s simple answer: The biggest threat to South Carolina is ... South Carolina.

.@chiney tells @mikegolicjr & @golic that the biggest threat to South Carolina is … drum roll … South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/jNbuJuoo9X — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) April 1, 2024

Before we get too carried away with next week’s games, Senior wanted to talk about tonight’s big action. Starting with UConn vs. USC, Senior points out that Paige Bueckers has fallen back a bit in the spotlight as players like Reese and Clark have shined. However, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma caused a bit of a stir when he called Paige the best player in the country. What does Chiney think of that claim?

“What Paige is doing is truly special and I love that she just is natural with her bag.”@chiney sang the praises of Paige Bueckers to @mikegolicjr & @golic ahead of @UConnWBB’s matchup vs. @USCWBB tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hn1b9myEHE — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) April 1, 2024

The marquee matchup everyone is talking about, however, is Caitlin Clark and Iowa taking on Angel Reese and LSU. There’s been plenty of controversy surrounding Kim Mulkey and the Tigers, but Chiney says despite the concern of the matchup being spoiled by the Madness of March, the basketball gods have gifted us with the showdown we’re craving.

"We got exactly what the basketball Gods have gifted us with the matchup of the ages … Caitlin Clark has a lot on her shoulders. She accounted for 69% of Iowa's offense last game … Iowa's a No. 1 Seed, but it's like they're the underdogs because LSU are the defending champs,… pic.twitter.com/CNKymi8pAv — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) April 1, 2024

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Chiney Ogwumike on LSU vs Iowa Rematch & South Carolina’s Dominance + DJ Burns’ Final Four & All-Weekend Team

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!