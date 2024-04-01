 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiney Ogwumike gets GoJo and Golic ready for Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark, UConn-USC

The ESPN basketball analyst and WNBA all-star joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. to talk about all the stories in the women’s NCAA tournament

By Andy Silva

Monday night will be a huge night on the hardwood, as we get Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark getting reacquainted as well as JuJu Watkins and USC taking on Paige Bueckers and UConn. ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike joined her old friends Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Monday’s edition of GoJo and Golic to talk all things hoops.

After discussing how much fun Chiney is having with Elle Duncan and Andraya Carter on the desk for ESPN, the Golics want to talk about South Carolina and what the biggest threat might be to Dawn Staley’s crew. Chiney’s simple answer: The biggest threat to South Carolina is ... South Carolina.

Before we get too carried away with next week’s games, Senior wanted to talk about tonight’s big action. Starting with UConn vs. USC, Senior points out that Paige Bueckers has fallen back a bit in the spotlight as players like Reese and Clark have shined. However, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma caused a bit of a stir when he called Paige the best player in the country. What does Chiney think of that claim?

The marquee matchup everyone is talking about, however, is Caitlin Clark and Iowa taking on Angel Reese and LSU. There’s been plenty of controversy surrounding Kim Mulkey and the Tigers, but Chiney says despite the concern of the matchup being spoiled by the Madness of March, the basketball gods have gifted us with the showdown we’re craving.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Chiney Ogwumike on LSU vs Iowa Rematch & South Carolina’s Dominance + DJ Burns’ Final Four & All-Weekend Team

VIDEO

