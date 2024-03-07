What is the win for Jake Paul in taking on fight with Mike Tyson?

It’s official: Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson in a boxing exhibition at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, July 20.

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. shared their thoughts on the fight during Thursday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

GoJo says he doesn’t fully understand the fight and it makes him a little sad because Tyson is 57 years old and Jake Paul is a person with a ton of conflicting emotions attached to him, but he has no doubt this fight is going to make a ton of money for all involved and we’re all going to watch with morbid curiosity. Senior says even if he didn’t have Netflix already he would buy this fight. However, he’s not sure what the win is for Paul. Even for how much Paul has exceeded everyone’s expectations of him as a boxer, there’s still an element of danger in facing a man like Tyson who can still turn your lights out if he catches the proverbial lightning in a bottle.

“I mean, this is every promotional buzzword imaginable wrapped into one designed to just grab eyeballs.” – @mikegolicjr



“If Mike Tyson lands one of those 6-to-8-inch punches that he’s known for Jake Paul may not wake up for a week.” – @golic pic.twitter.com/9vCILc8XRT — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 7, 2024

For all those downplaying Tyson’s ability to be a threat at his admittedly advanced age, as Senior points out may we provide you with an example of Tyson training.

“Fighting Mike Tyson at 57 will be easy”



Mike Tyson at 57 pic.twitter.com/kTZDqBBNyL — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 7, 2024

And Senior isn’t alone in asking what the win here is for Paul. On Thursday’s Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Dan and the crew shared their thoughts on the fight, and Dan is not optimistic for Paul. In fact, he thinks Paul is an idiot for taking this fight and is gonna get KO’d.

"Jake Paul, You're an idiot. You are going to get knocked out. You have no chance in this fight. Only if Mike Tyson is nice to you."



We react to Mike Tyson announcing he will fight YouTuber Jake Paul in a July 20th boxing match.



: https://t.co/y4ONQYogrY pic.twitter.com/G0IaP8WVhb — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 7, 2024

As Claudia points out, Paul is 9-1, albeit with criticism that he really hasn’t beaten anyone of note and that he is choosing his fights. But as she notes, the Paul brothers have a reputation of doing things for money and that may be what this is.

GoJo says Mike Tyson represents to him one of the most legitimately feared boxers of all time. He says seeing the interviews with Tyson where he tearfully laments the person he used to be in his fights and fears that person coming out again should be terrifying for most people preparing to step in the ring with him. Father Time is indeed unbeaten, but GoJo says the reason everyone is going to watch is because we all want to see if Tyson can connect on one punch and knock Paul’s soul out of his body because that’s what Tyson has always been capable of, as is evidenced by the highlight reels of Tyson KOs GoJo used to watch before games.

They say the last thing to go for a boxer is their punch. As Duke tells Rocky in Rocky Balboa, it may come down to Tyson building some hurtin’ bombs.

We’ll all find out how hard Tyson can get hit and keep moving forward on July 20 in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Zach Harper of The Athletic joined the Golics to talk some hoops. They talked about Wemby, whether the Celtics can be trusted, why Miami remains dangerous and how Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury shakes things up for the Timberwolves and the Western Conference playoff picture.

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Rebuilding the Buffalo Bills, CFB’s Transfer Portal/NIL Era Pushed Saban to Retire & Russell Wilson/Broncos Blame Game

Hour 2: Zach Harper on why Wemby’s Underrated, T-Wolves w/o Karl-Anthony Towns & Trusting Kawhi’s Clippers

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!