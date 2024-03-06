Cam Heyward joins GoJo and Golic to talk Steelers: “It starts with consistency throughout the team”

Six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro Cam Heyward joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Wednesday’s GoJo and Golic to talk the Steelers, podcasting and more.

Heyward has an interesting history with GoJo, as Heyward apparently provided him with his “Welcome to the NFL” moment.

Getting down to the business on the field, GoJo asked about the state of the Steelers and what Cam thinks the next step has to be for the Steelers to be in contention to win the Lombardi Trophy once again, with Cam specifying that the Steelers have to do better at playing complimentary football.

"It starts with consistency throughout the team."@CamHeyward told @mikegolicjr & @golic on what the Steelers need to do to compete for the Lombardi Trophy once again.



GoJo also asked Cam about his thoughts on the Steelers re-affirming their commitment to Kenny Pickett. But, does that mean Pickett doesn’t need to be pushed by some competition going into next season?

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Giant Decisions at QB, Free Agency SZN, Caitlin Clark Money & Wemby’s Loyalty to San Antonio

Hour 2: Cam Heyward on Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett & the Steelers’ Next Steps + NFL Regular Season Expansion

VIDEO

