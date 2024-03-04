Matt Miller joins GoJo and Golic to talk Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr. and more NFL Draft

Coming off the NFL Draft Combine this weekend, Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. welcomed ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller to GoJo and Golic on Monday morning

The NFL Draft is a little over a month away and there has been some discussion around what the Bears will do with No. 1 — will they take a QB, most likely Caleb Williams, or will they give it another go around with Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick for assets. Williams took some criticism for comments that have been made about whether or not he wants to play in Chicago and why he chose not to participate in activities at the Combine. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz took note of how ... aggressive ... the media was right out of the gate with Williams when it was his turn at the podium in Indy.

“ARE YOU AFRAID TO COMPETE?”



The media’s initial interaction with Caleb Williams at the #NFLCombine was…AGGRESSIVE



(Via @LeBatardShow) pic.twitter.com/O9dIS3ErUV — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 4, 2024

However, Miller told GoJo that everyone he talked to in Indy LOVED Caleb. Miller found Williams to be funny, engaging and confident, but humble. He thinks the discussion around Williams has been dictated by not even necessarily the media, but rather social media by unnamed sources and aggregator accounts.

“There has been so much almost sabotage of his character and I wouldn’t even say it’s in the media, it’s just on social media.” @nfldraftscout on being happy Caleb Williams finally got a chance to tell his story and used his own voice at the #NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/kbxFze9AJM — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 4, 2024

Senior asks Miller why his guy, Michael Penix Jr., isn’t getting the same love as some of the other QB prospects in this draft. Miller says the biggest reason is the medicals. He points out that each of Penix’s four seasons at Indiana before he arrived at Washington ended in injury, and his injury history includes two ACL injuries to his right knee and injuries to each shoulder. Miller isn’t going to pretend to be a doctor, but that’s concerning and he’s going wait until he can talk to NFL team doctors about medical scans from the Combine and that will determine whether Penix gets a first- or second-round grade. He also said a source at the Combine told him Penix is a thumbs up or thumbs down guy — if Penix is healthy it’s thumbs up and it’s all systems go but it also might be a thumbs down. And at quarterback shoulder injuries are scary. But Miller notes that no QB had a better workout than he did and he has a HUGE arm. He also sees mobility as a potential issue. Miller asks: In the modern NFL can Penix change his game to where if he has to move his feet can he keep his accuracy on point?

