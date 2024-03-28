Tim Kurkjian joins GoJo and Golic to talk Opening Day, Dodgers, Rangers

It’s Opening Day! Crank Centerfield and let’s get ready to play ball!

To celebrate, longtime baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Thursday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Before getting to the baseball, Tim talked a bit about his new podcast that he’s launching with his son, Jeff — Is This A Great Game Or What? Tim notes that this has to be the smallest father-son duo ever, especially when compared to one of the biggest in GoJo and Senior. Putting aside size, Tim said he and his son are going to have some fun and the pod will be joyful. Just a note to Jeff — don’t call your dad Tim, he’ll always be Dad!

Moving on to baseball, GoJo says everytime he talks to Tim he leaves more excited about baseball. He wants to know if Opening Day is Tim’s favorite day of the baseball calendar. It sure is, for a variety of reasons. And Tim can’t wait to sit with a Diet Mountain Dew tomorrow morning and go through the first set of box scores for the season.

All that being said. Senior does feel like it has to be asked about the situation with Shohei Ohtani. How much of a cloud over Opening Day will the Shohei situation be in Los Angeles?

GoJo thinks the Dodgers, and their sky-high payroll, will be a fascination for many people across the country. Outside of the Dodgers, GoJo wants to know: What Tim thinks is the baseball story/headline/plot he’s most interested in? Tim says he is interested to see if the Rangers can repeat as World Series champions, which hasn’t happened in over 20 years.

Tim says the Rangers have a great offensive team and highlights Wyatt Langford as a guy people will be excited about once they see him in the batter’s box. Tim thinks they have a chance to win the World Series again ... if they can tread water until Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom return this summer.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: MLB Opening Day, Emerson’s Two Pairs of Underwear & Paying Brock Purdy

Hour 2: Tim Kurkjian on the Dodgers, the Rangers & Opening Day Contenders + Pro Day Debates and NFL Win Totals

VIDEO

