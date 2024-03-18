Matthew Hamachek joins Mike Golic Jr. to talk about Pats doc, Brady vs. Belichick and more

Recently, Mike Golic Jr. was joined in the DraftKings studio in Boston by Matthew Hamachek, the director and executive producer of the Apple TV+ docuseries about the New England Patriots, The Dynasty.

Hamachek, who spoke with DraftKingsNetwork.com prior to the series dropping on Apple TV+, told GoJo that he felt this story was a great case study on humans and how they interact with each other and how you create something that is great, sustain it and then how it eventually falls apart.

Bill Belichick is noted for having a stoic demeanor at the podium, but Hamachek wasn’t concerned about that so much as he was about asking Bill the same questions that he asked everyone else. He said he looked at it as he was going to ask the questions, people were going to ask the questions and that’s it. He said he treated Belichick the same as everybody else.

Hamachek also revealed it was an interview with the illusive Ernie Adams that helped him realize how he wanted to approach telling the story of the Patriots’ two decades of dominance in the 10-part project.

GoJo noted that it seemed like the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles and Belichick’s decision NOT to play Malcolm Butler seemed to be a defining moment leading toward the end of the Patriots dynasty. Hamachek said, without spoiling anything, that he thinks they get closer toward understanding the Butler decision, although no one says anything definitive. But, he says the question is what happens when the “winning cures everything” part of this doesn’t happen? He highlights comments made by Danny Amendola, who says he felt cheated by not getting an explanation on the decision not to play Butler after having put his body, his head, his everything on the line in the name of the Patriots winning. So he does think there was some tension that came out of that moment.

With all the winning now done, the question has been who deserves the lion’s share of the credit: Belichick or Tom Brady. Hamachek took inspiration from former Patriots player personnel executive Scott Pioli for his answer.

