Are the Yankees just kicking the can down the road with Gerrit Cole’s injury?

Steve Buchanan of The Sweat joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Friday to talk about Gerrit Cole’s injury and the state of the Yankees, as well as the Dodgers and more as we race to Opening Day.

Somehow the Yankees are still +185 betting favorite in the AL East on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the good news is that, for now at least, Cole has avoided Tommy John surgery. The bad news is that Cole is still expected to miss at least 1-2 months.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache has agreed with Yankees team doctors that there is not a tear in Gerrit Cole's UCL and that he will not need surgery, per @JonHeyman



The timeline for his return is still 1-2 months pic.twitter.com/vW4nqaTYut — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 15, 2024

Steve says it almost feels like we’re delaying the inevitable at this point with Cole and the fear is that Cole is eventually going to need the surgery anyways. He says it feels like they’re just kind of kicking the can down the road and we’re waiting to see when the other shoe is going to drop.

Senior points out that to this point in his career, Cole has been a workhorse. And really, at this point it doesn’t matter so much whether Cole has the surgery now or in a month’s time. Steve sees Senior’s point, and also highlights how many questionmarks the Yankees have in the rotation anyways. After Marcus Stroman, Buchs says there isn’t really anyone the Bombers can rely upon.

Beyond even the rotation, Steve has concerns about the Yankees lineup, even with the addition of Juan Soto in the offseason. Steve sees plenty of issues in the Bronx and isn’t feeling good about the Yankees heading into the season.

“There’s a lot to be concerned about when it comes to this Yankees club.”@SBuchanan24 joined @mikegolicjr & @golic on @GoJoandGolic to talk about the state of the Bronx Bombers as Gerrit Cole will miss at least 1-2 months. pic.twitter.com/FdHAuxZf6A — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 15, 2024

Claudia is in full agreement with Steve, noting she bet on the under when it came the Yankees last season, Call her a Yankees hater, but she likes the young Orioles far better than the Yankees.

"I bet the under on the Yankees last season. Everyone thought I was crazy!" @CBellofattoTV



"The Yankees have the 2nd lowest batting average in the league! I love everything about the Orioles … The Yankees are the favorite. Give me a break. They're not making it." @SBuchanan24 pic.twitter.com/bFeBFRvodY — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) March 15, 2024

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

AUDIO

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!