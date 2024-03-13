Is women’s college hoops gaining momentum going into March Madness?

Former National Champion and current ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming March Madness as well as all things college hoops, including the women’s game leaping over the men when it comes to fan interest.

Jay told GoJo and Senior that there are a couple of teams who stand above the rest in the men’s field, including Purdue and Houston. But, he’s firmly of the belief that defending national champion UConn is the best team in the country.

“I think UConn is the best team in the country.”@RealJayWilliams explains to @mikegolicjr & @golic why he really likes the way the Huskies are built as we approach March Madness. pic.twitter.com/7qVy7r9I6b — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 13, 2024

Jay was a member of the 2001 national champion Duke Blue Devils. GoJo asked what it takes to make a run like Jay’s Dukies were able to make on the road to the Final Four. Jay says it’s hard to win six games in a row, but your fans have to show up and you have to have a real dude to shoulder the load.

"What does it take to win the NCAA Tournament." @mikegolicjr



"Your fans must show up on the road … You need luck. Your team needs that miraculous run. It's hard to win 6 games in a row … You gotta have a dude. Someone to carry the load." @RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/oAMcQ8QWie — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) March 13, 2024

GoJo also asked Jay about the women’s game leapfrogging the men’s game, including why the women’s game seems to have more household names at the moment. Jay says the women’s game is more advanced than the men’s game, and the women caught lightning in bottle last year with its version of Bird vs. Magic in Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese. And as much as Jay says he could talk about Zach Edey all day long, Edey doesn’t jump off the page in the same way a Caitlin Clark does. Jay also addresses his much-discussed comments about Clark.

“I think that we are leaning into women’s sports more than ever, we have bigger faces in women’s sports than we do on the men’s side of college basketball.”@RealJayWilliams explains why the women’s game has shot ahead of the men. pic.twitter.com/fVF7xkZNvI — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 13, 2024

