Is Atlanta the right landing spot for Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins is now officially an ex-Viking, as reports circulated on Monday afternoon that the quarterback would be taking his talents to the Falcons on a four-year, $180 million contract.

The Falcons are signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract that includes a $50M signing bonus. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/48QfcLxjbZ — NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2024

Before the news broke on Monday morning, Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. talked about Cousins’ future on GoJo and Golic.

Even before the news broke, and even following Tampa Bay re-signing their quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Falcons were the favorites to win the NFC South, sitting at +110 at the time GoJo and Golic aired live this morning, which suggests the smart money knew this deal was closer than others may have thought.

GoJo notes that the vibes of the idea that Cousins would team up with the perennial disappointing Falcons seemed unlikely. But looking at it football wise, especially considering all the offensive weapons Atlanta has at its disposal, GoJo began to see how the situation could become enticing from a football perspective. GoJo says the analyst in him sees the potential and would absolutely consider picking them to win the division, but the person who simply watches football in him says these two things should not be a successful marriage by any means.

Senior thought, perhaps in part because of what GoJo was talking about, Cousins would simply return to Minnesota. But GoJo pointed out that if the money was even close, Atlanta made too much sense.

“If I’m Kirk Cousins, if money is even close to equal…what Atlanta has is a much better opportunity for him at this point in his career to actually get back to the postseason.” — @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/sfIpeIU48c — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 11, 2024

Senior was with GoJo when it comes to Atlanta being an appealing destination given its weapons and the division it plays in. He was curious about what Cousins’ motivations would be, including family concerns, but as the Golics pointed out, with Cousins’ wife being from the Atlanta area, in the end the promise of the Falcons outweighed the familiarity of the Vikings. GoJo pointed out at the end of the segment that he thinks of Cousins as being tremendously football-motivated, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised Cousins choose the Falcons. Time will tell if it was the right call.

