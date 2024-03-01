Rex Chapman joins GoJo and Golic for a wide-ranging interview about his journey

Former Kentucky and NBA star Rex Chapman joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on GoJo and Golic Friday morning for a wide-ranging interview about his journey in advance of his new memoir, It’s Hard For Me To Live With Me.

Rex talked about his trials and travails and the lessons he learned along the way. One thing he shared is that if there was one thing he could have implemented when he was in school it would have been seeing a therapist when he was 18.

"If I had one thing that I could have implemented when I was in school...that would have really helped, I wish could have been able to see a therapist in college when I was 18 years old." — @RexChapman to @mikegolicjr & @golic



— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 1, 2024

Rex also talked about the toll reliving his past has taken not only on him, but also his family.

.@golic asks: While being hard to put the words to paper, was writing his new memoir cathartic in some ways for @RexChapman?



— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 1, 2024

AUDIO

VIDEO

