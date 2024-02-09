Emmitt Smith joins GoJo and Golic to talk about Cowboys, playing in multiple Super Bowls

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. finished their time in Las Vegas at Super Week with another star-studded slate of guests on Day 5 of Super Week, including three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith.

The Golics were joined by Vikings star Justin Jefferson. Not only is he a Pro Bowl wide receiver, he is also a proud 99 in Madden.

“Honestly, I mean, I’ve been dreaming of being that 99 forever.”



How important are Madden ratings to #NFL players like Justin Jefferson?



Presented by @DiGiorno pic.twitter.com/ENCh13Le9E — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 9, 2024

The guys were also joined by another wide receiver, the Texans’ Nico Collins. Houston had quite a turnaround, led in part by rookie QB C.J. Stroud. When did Nico know that Stroud was going to led the Texans out of the wilderness?

"When did you know CJ Stroud had this type of performance in him?" @mikegolicjr



"During camp … Just making the hard plays look easy. As the season went on, he continued growing and showing the world what he can do." Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) pic.twitter.com/eEhW94ol2H — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 9, 2024

While on radio row, GoJo and Senior had an important epiphany when seeing another father/son duo.

the Golics aka the Costco Brand Longs pic.twitter.com/gTfHZINuPb — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 9, 2024

As is their Friday custom, the guys ran through the GOLIC acrostic. As part of it the Golics discussed what has to happen for the 49ers to have a chance to pull off a victory.

"What does the game have to look like if the 49ers are going to pull this off?" @mikegolicjr



"Defensively, they have to be able to stop Isiah Pacheco. Offensively, I'm interested in the scripted plays by Kyle Shanahan. You know Christian McCaffrey will be a part of it." @golic pic.twitter.com/cqtTmvf9kM — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 9, 2024

Fox broadcaster Greg Olsen also stopped by. He discussed what’s going on with Tom Brady taking his place on the No. 1 Fox team next season and how he approaches being in the broadcast booth.

And as noted above, GoJo and Senior were joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith. Senior asked Emmitt if there was a difference between his first Super Bowl appearance and subsequent appearances.

Does @EmmittSmith22 think there is difference between a player’s first #SuperBowl and their second even maybe third?



“There is a complete difference.” pic.twitter.com/iAaLLdOn8G — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 9, 2024

Of course, the guys had to talk about the Cowboys with the Dallas legend. Emmitt was left asking a simple question when Jerry Jones decided to bring back Mike McCarthy after a disappointing playoff run: Why?

"Why [did Jerry Jones bring Mike McCarthy back]? You hired a dude to get your team ready, and they weren't ready twice … Not only did this Cowboys team take it on the chin, but former players took it on the chin with them."@EmmittSmith22 on the Cowboys collapse@bayeraspirin pic.twitter.com/shQsyV3zAE — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 10, 2024

And to close things out, who does GoJo like in the Big Game? Let’s just say he’s done betting against Patrick Mahomes.

"I'm done picking against Pat Mahomes. We've laid out all the football reasons. I'd take the Chiefs outright in this game … They got to this postseason and decided we can be whatever we need to be."@mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/n4Frx3ciu3 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 9, 2024

Check out the full interview with Emmitt below and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic back in their normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot next week!

