Emmitt Smith joins GoJo and Golic to talk about Cowboys, playing in multiple Super Bowls

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are joined by the three-time Super Bowl champion and more on Day 5 of Super Week on DraftKings Network.

By Andy Silva

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. finished their time in Las Vegas at Super Week with another star-studded slate of guests on Day 5 of Super Week, including three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith.

The Golics were joined by Vikings star Justin Jefferson. Not only is he a Pro Bowl wide receiver, he is also a proud 99 in Madden.

The guys were also joined by another wide receiver, the Texans’ Nico Collins. Houston had quite a turnaround, led in part by rookie QB C.J. Stroud. When did Nico know that Stroud was going to led the Texans out of the wilderness?

While on radio row, GoJo and Senior had an important epiphany when seeing another father/son duo.

As is their Friday custom, the guys ran through the GOLIC acrostic. As part of it the Golics discussed what has to happen for the 49ers to have a chance to pull off a victory.

Fox broadcaster Greg Olsen also stopped by. He discussed what’s going on with Tom Brady taking his place on the No. 1 Fox team next season and how he approaches being in the broadcast booth.

And as noted above, GoJo and Senior were joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith. Senior asked Emmitt if there was a difference between his first Super Bowl appearance and subsequent appearances.

Of course, the guys had to talk about the Cowboys with the Dallas legend. Emmitt was left asking a simple question when Jerry Jones decided to bring back Mike McCarthy after a disappointing playoff run: Why?

And to close things out, who does GoJo like in the Big Game? Let’s just say he’s done betting against Patrick Mahomes.

Check out the full interview with Emmitt below and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic back in their normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot next week!

