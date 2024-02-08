Dan Marino, Joe Montana join GoJo and Golic from Media Row on a jam-packed episode

It’s Super Week rolls on from Las Vegas on DraftKings Network and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. had a jam-packed slate of guests on Day 4 of Super Week, including a couple of Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Senior’s former teammate Dan Marino joined the show. He talked about what he thinks of the current Dolphins and seems excited about the team’s future.

"When you look at the core of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, do you feel like that's the group that can get them over the hump?" @mikegolicjr



"The Dolphins could've beat anybody on any weekend if they're healthy … They grew as a team, and it should get better." @DanMarino pic.twitter.com/qDslJCynss — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 8, 2024

He also talked to the Golics about Brock Purdy and says he’s rooting for the kid who wears No. 13 in his honor.

Maxx Crosby of the host city Raiders also joined the show and on the night where a statute will be unveiled in Los Angeles, it seemed fitting that he gave a shout out to the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Who does Maxx Crosby look to for inspiration? Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/i6sIxc9JEt — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024

The Rams’ Jordan Fuller was able to provide the perspective of a recent former Super Bowl champion as we get closer to kickoff.

And Puka Nacua maybe a star receiver now, but deep down he’s still a fan.

Puka Nacua may be a star #NFL receiver, but he’s a fan just like the rest of us, too.#SuperWeek / #DraftKings pic.twitter.com/qNGQTLDHU3 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024

And let’s not forget Joe Cool himself, Joe Montana. The 49ers legend, who also played for the Chiefs at the end of his Hall of Fame career, shared one of his wildest memories ... which happened to come at the expense of Senior’s Eagles.

“You’re lucky that was a touchdown.”



Joe Montana recalls one of his craziest memories, which came against @golic’s Eagles. As @mikegolicjr says, sometimes you just gotta know when you can make a play.



Presented by @DiGiorno pic.twitter.com/8yX2HrSFw8 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024

Check out the full interview with Joe below and make sure to tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as GoJo and Golic will air LIVE from 4-6 p.m. ET. Best of episodes will air in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot all week.

