Filed under:

Dan Marino, Joe Montana join GoJo and Golic from Media Row on a jam-packed episode

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are joined by two Hall of Fame QBs and more on Day 4 of Super Week on DraftKings Network.

By Andy Silva

It’s Super Week rolls on from Las Vegas on DraftKings Network and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. had a jam-packed slate of guests on Day 4 of Super Week, including a couple of Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Senior’s former teammate Dan Marino joined the show. He talked about what he thinks of the current Dolphins and seems excited about the team’s future.

He also talked to the Golics about Brock Purdy and says he’s rooting for the kid who wears No. 13 in his honor.

Maxx Crosby of the host city Raiders also joined the show and on the night where a statute will be unveiled in Los Angeles, it seemed fitting that he gave a shout out to the late, great Kobe Bryant.

The Rams’ Jordan Fuller was able to provide the perspective of a recent former Super Bowl champion as we get closer to kickoff.

And Puka Nacua maybe a star receiver now, but deep down he’s still a fan.

And let’s not forget Joe Cool himself, Joe Montana. The 49ers legend, who also played for the Chiefs at the end of his Hall of Fame career, shared one of his wildest memories ... which happened to come at the expense of Senior’s Eagles.

Check out the full interview with Joe below and make sure to tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as GoJo and Golic will air LIVE from 4-6 p.m. ET. Best of episodes will air in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot all week.

Audio

VIDEO

